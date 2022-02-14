Love is in the air! The most romantic holiday of the year is officially upon us, which means that social media feeds all over the world have been filled with mushy gushy content from couples as they proudly and publicly proclaim their feelings for one another.

One duo that's not only doing life together, but also making fire music, is none other than Big Sean and Jhené Aiko – also known by their musical moniker, Twenty88. On Monday afternoon, the Detroit 2 rapper shared two snapshots to his Instagram feed, celebrating their partnership.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Happy Valentine's Day, I love you @jheneaiko," he wrote. The pictures see the couple leaning against a wall, the "Mourning Doves" singer leaning back into her man with her eyes closed as he wraps his arms around her.

Friends like Bria Myles, Queen Naija, Tracy Romulus, and Jay Shetty are among the early arrivals to the comment section, sending even more love to Chilombo and Sean Don on this special day.

As of late, the "Blessings" hitmaker has also been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of Twenty88's forthcoming album, which fans have been waiting for since their 2016 debut.





Over on her own page, the mother of one has yet to acknowledge her Valentine, although she has been sharing plenty of footage from her performance at last night's Super Bowl LVI, where she gave a beautiful rendition of "America the Beautiful."

While the song was incredible, unfortunately, there was a mix-up which saw cameras mistake the 33-year-old with Mickey Guyton, who was commissioned to perform the national anthem right after – read more about that here.

[Via]