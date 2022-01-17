Valentines Day is right around the corner, and we're feeling extra excited about it thanks to Rihanna's latest thirst traps. On Monday, January 17th, the 33-year-old modelled some super hot pieces from her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, along with a unique black and red wig that perfectly matches her sultry outfit.

"Valentine's Day is for me... but you can watch #XXSAVAGEX @savagexfenty," the "Pon de Replay" singer captioned the series of snapshots. The Savage X Fenty Instagram account also shared the photos, along with news of an exclusive new product from RiRi's beauty line.

"Can y'all handle this heat? Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON, xo," they shared this afternoon, generating buzz about the Lavender Savage lip gloss that's to come.

While she's posted up in her panties today, Just Jared reports that yesterday, she bundled up and braved the snowy weather to grab dinner in New York City.





She paired distressed light-wash jeans with a navy sweatshirt, a dark green bomber jacket, and white, high-top sneakers while opting for a fresh, makeup-free face.

Elsewhere in the Savage X Fenty world, the billionaire shared on social media that a handful of brick-and-mortar locations selling her provocative products will be opening across the U.S. in 2022 – read more about that here.

Did Rihanna's thirst trap get you excited for Valentines Day too? Drop a comment below and let us know.





[Via]