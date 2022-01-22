2022 may be the year for another album from Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's TWENTY88. As HipHopDX reports, an Instagram video showing the couple kicking back in the studio has surfaced, prompting fans to start speculating that the "On The Way" collaborators are hard at work on their long-awaited second full-length project.

The last time we received a complete record from the couple was in 2016, when they shared their 8-track self-titled debut, including "2 Minute Warning" featuring K-Ci, JoJo, and Detail.

When Sean Don dropped off Detroit 2 in 2020, the pair reunited on "Time In," which Jay Electronica reportedly really loved. "I remember when I was playing [Time In] for Jay Electronica that was like his favourite song, he like asked to hear that one back to back," the 33-year-old recalled during an interview on Ebro in the Morning.

When the host asked Big Sean if he and Jhené have plans to make another full-length, he responded, "yeah, I hope so... Collabing with [Jhené] is like one of the easiest things ever, you know? When we both are in a mood, you know? Cause when you in a relationship too sometimes you can be irritated with each other."

In other news, the "Bounce Back" recording artist made headlines earlier this week after linking up with Kanye West, with who he was in the midst of some pretty serious beef at the end of 2021.

In case you missed it, while on Drink Champs, the father of four said that signing Big Sean was the "worst decision he's ever made" – comments which clearly upset his former mentee. "I love Kanye, bro," Sean confirmed when he appeared on the Revolt TV podcast just a few weeks later.

"I love him for the opportunity he gave me, and all these things, but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit."

Read more about the California-born rapper's stint on Drink Champs here, and let us know who you'd like to see featured on the next unofficial TWENTY88 album below.

