Twenty88 fans finally have some form of confirmation on the whereabouts of new music from the duo. Comprised of 33 year old Detroit native Big Sean, and LA born singer/songwriter Jhene Aiko, Twenty88 was formed in 2016. Their first and only project to date, titled TWENTY88, was released in April of that year and fans absolutely adored the sonic direction of the EP. It was especially loved by those that were fans of the pairing themselves, as their relationship was a hot commodity in its own right.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

On February 3rd, in a conversation with Queen Naija (fresh off the release of their collaborative track "Hate Our Love"), Sean spoke briefly on the subject of Twenty88's music and where it currently stands. He responded simply, but it was more than enough confirmation and affirms that a project is currently in progress:

"Shit, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though."

That's great news for listeners, considering the last concrete news regarding Twenty88 came way back in 2020. Sean announced that they would be working on a new project, and a song on his album Detroit 2 titled "Time In" was listed as "performed by Twenty88." Since then, the pairing has been seen together on multiple occasions and have been spotted in the studio a few times, but no other word of the collaborative work was mentioned, leaving fans questioning how long it would take. Now, they can look forward to it approaching some time soon.

