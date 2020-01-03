Super Bowl LIV 2020 is officially on the countdown. The NFL's big day takes place on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Everyone who's anyone is expected to be there watching as the newly crowned champions take home the trophy, and kicking off the coveted Halftime Show will be Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. There hasn't been news of any other guests joining them on the stage, but the Halftime Show is always full of surprises.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

J. Lo was in the California desert on Friday with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez as she was honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. Jennifer was given the Spotlight Award for her Hustlers role, but before she headed inside, she hit up the red carpet and chatted with Extra about her forthcoming Super Bowl performance.

"I shouldn’t even be here. I should be rehearsing right now!” she joked, “We already started rehearsals. We have a few weeks now to lock it all down. I’m excited to play a show I dreamed about for years as an artist, and to give a good show and have a good time.” Then, she couldn't help but boast about how wonderful of a man Alex is, mentioning that she was "seriously blown away" by the emerald earrings he gifted her for Christmas. She even wore them to the event.

"I got tears in my eyes, not because of how amazing they were, but that he would do something like that, surprise me in that way," Jennifer said. "It was so touching. My mom was there and she was like, ‘Why you crying? You deserve it!’ and that made me cry more… It has been an incredible holiday season for us.” Check out a couple of their cutesy holiday photos below.