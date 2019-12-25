Jennifer Lopez is fifty-years-old. Let that sink in for a second. She's been around for half a century and she looks like THIS. How is that even possible? With an extensive workout regimen and a strict diet, you too can look like J-Lo when you turn fifty. It'll take some hard work and dedication though. The world-famous singer, dancer, and actress has been wowing us throughout the year with new photo uploads, reminding us of just how phenomenal she still looks. For decades, Lopez has turned heads and, although you would think things would have slowed down for her at this point, she's aged like a fine wine, looking better now than ever before. The proof is in the pudding.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Standing next to her red convertible in Miami, Jennifer Lopez matched her outfit to the vehicle rocking skin-tight exercise clothes that hug her figure in all the right places. Lopez clearly knows her angles too, showing off her backside and her abdomen at the same damn time. The lines on her stomach are evidence that she's a beast in the gym. The crazy thing is that she's probably not even flexing. This is just how she looks.

That's all for today's Jennifer Lopez appreciation post. This woman refuses to age and we're excited to see how she comes through in the new year.