Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl and the "Jenny From The Block" singer is more excited than ever. "I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinos performing this year," J-Lo has previously stated. "For me, it's their 100th anniversary but it's also the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. [It] sends an important message to everyone."



While the Super Bowl is just weeks away, Jennifer is already preforming and getting ready for the big performance and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez caught her in the studio putting in the work. In the clip below, you can see 50-year-old JLo looking more toned than ever practicing as she moves her body to the music. "This is how I feel about Christmas shopping ❤️" he captioned the clip.

The Super Bowl LIV takes place on February 2nd in Miami. "“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary," Jennifer added of the performance.