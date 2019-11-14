Jennifer Lopez and Shakira previously announced that they will be headlining the 2020 half time show for the annual Super Bowl. The move was brought on with some mixed reactions since the NFL was (is) still dealing with backlash after Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

Jennifer Lopez recently chatted with Variety and opened up about her performance, calling it a "dream come true" and how she looks forward to showcasing two Latin women on stage.

“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” Jennifer explained. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”

Rihanna was previously asked to perform at the Super Bowl but made it clear she turned down the move based on principle. “I couldn’t dare do that,” she said in a recent story with Vogue. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people."