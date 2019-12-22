Jennifer Lopez might actually be aging backwards. In the latest display of her youthfulness, J-Lo put her rock hard abs on display while wearing a sports bra on her way to do some hot yoga. The gorgeous singer/actress was joined by fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, as the two headed into a yoga studio in Miami. It's clear that J-Lo, who unbelievably turned 50 this year, has been putting in work to sculpt those mind-blowing abs. J-Lo is residing in Miami for the time being as she prepares for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, alongside fellow Latina singer, Shakira. The two international superstars have both expressed their excitement to perform at the Super Bowl, and what this representation means to them.

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinos performing this year," J-Lo has previously stated. "For me, it's their 100th anniversary but it's also the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. [It] sends an important message to everyone." Shakira noted, "I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to be, in a way, next to J.Lo representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States." In response to the controversy of performing at the Super Bowl amid the Colin Kaepernick and NFL debacle, J-Lo explained, "I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary. I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”