Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially ended their relationship back in April of this year. The couple, who quarantined together and were briefly engaged, reportedly ended their union because of trust issues, confirming their split in a joint statement to People. magazine. Rodriguez seemed to be in his feelings following the breakup, while Lopez has been rekindling an old flame.

J. Lo has been spotted getting cozy with Ben Affleck following her separation from Rodriguez, sparking rumors that the old tabloid-adored couple "Bennifer" was back on. Buzz surrounding their reunion began to fly even more after the two were spotted together in Miami. Now, according to multiple sources, J. Lo was spotted searching for schools in L.A., sparking rumors that she and Ben could be taking their relationship to the next level.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After Ben flew down to Miami to visit J. Lo, she returned the favor over the weekend by visiting Ben in L.A. Reports note the singer-actress was on a mission Friday (June 4), visiting at least one school in the Los Angeles area. The school visit could be a sign that she and Ben are thinking of moving in together.

J. Lo spent some alone time with Ben at his home on the Westside of L.A. and was later seen parading around with her notepad. She was also spotted chatting to her ex-hubby Marc Anthony a couple of weeks back, with whom she shares her children.

If she is planning on moving in with Ben in LA, it would make sense why she would want Anthony to be on board with the whole thing.

