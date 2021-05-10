Recently-single Jennifer Lopez seems to be ready to rekindle old relationships. After breaking off her engagement to baseball superstar Aaron Rodriguez in mid-April, she has reportedly already been spending time with her ex, movie star Ben Affleck. Affleck is also recently single after splitting from his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, in January 2021, after being together for a year.

Affleck and Lopez have a complicated past, first getting together as young stars in 2002. They got engaged after dating for six months but the bliss was short-lived as they called off their September 2003 wedding. Shortly after that, they got back together again, until breaking up in 2004.

According to a source of ELLE, who is reportedly close to either exes, they have remained friends ever since, but feelings are still there.

Tabloids suspected the two of spending some time together at J-Lo’s home in Los Angeles last week. The actor was supposedly seen being dropped off and picked up at a location near the singer's home, in order to avoid having his actions being filmed by the paparazzi.

This past weekend the pair took their reunion to the mountains, taking a trip to the Big Sky Resort in Montana. The scenic vacation was located right nearby Yellowstone National Park.

TMZ reports Lopez and Affleck returned to Los Angeles together flying "out of Montana together Sunday from Bozeman, Montana to L.A. When they arrived in L.A. at the Signature Terminal at LAX, they took an SUV together and drove to her house in Bel-Air."

With past romantic history and a recent reconnection, there is certainly speculation that the two may be an item again. What do you think?

[via]