The recently reignited flames, in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, first made headlines after being spotted taking a trip to Montana, as we reported in early May. Over the weekend, J. Lo and Ben were photographed once more, seemingly out on yet another couples vacation, this time in Miami. Paparazzi caught shots of them another stepping out onto the same balcony at a mansion in Miami, and one shot of the two leaving beach house together.

While J. Lo is out with her alleged new boo (who is incidentally also her old boo), according to Buzzfeed News her ex-fiance Alex Rodriquez is moving on too. He shared on his Instagram story,

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," the 45-year-old said. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck attending the Gigli premiere in 2003 - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck has publicly acknowledged their rekindled romance, but the pair seems to be less concerned with hiding from the public. According to Page Six, the two were seen kissing while working out in a gym during their Miami trip, too.

Do you think they will announce they are back together soon?

[via]