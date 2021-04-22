Roughly a week following their official split, it's still hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are no longer engaged. During the start of the pandemic, J-Lo and A-Rod were one of popular culture's favorite celebrity couples, but alas, the two public figures confirmed the end of their four-year relationship and two-year engagement last week with a joint statement.

In their statement to People, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez revealed that they are "better as friends and look forward to remaining so," so upon the announcement, many fans suspected that their breakup was simply a mature decision to part ways, but newly surfaced reports suggest that there may have been more issues plaguing their relationship than the two celebrities initially let on.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

According to Complex, it was Lopez who reportedly insisted on breaking things off with Rodriguez, as she cited trust issues and too many other unresolved issues between the two. Those close to the situation also recently reached out to People to offer some context behind the unexpected breakup.

A "close friend" reportedly talked to People about J-Lo's emotional state prior to her and A-Rod's split, saying, "She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

"They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day," another unnamed source added, touching on how close the couple appeared to be at the start of the pandemic.

Many may assume that the lack of trust may have arisen from rumors of Rodriguez's infidelity. Responding to the allegations that A-Rod allegedly cheated on "Jenny from the Block" with Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy, one of the sources said, "Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."

Judging from the new insight into their breakup, do you think that Jennifer Lopez may have haphazardly called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez?

[via]