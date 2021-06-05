bennifer
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Posts Throwback Bennifer Video In Celebration Of Mother's DayThe clip comes from the duo's first engagement, two decades ago.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Amusement Park Date Sparks Even More 'Bennifer' BuzzEven though they've yet to announce it publicly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't being shy in the least bit when it comes to showing off their rekindled relationship, as they did recently while on a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck May Be Taking Their Relationship To The Next LevelLopez was spotted looking at schools out in Los Angeles while visiting Affleck in the city. By Madusa S.