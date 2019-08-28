Last Friday was a particularly busy day for hip-hop. Jeezy released his alleged "final album," TM104 and Brockhampton dropped off GINGER. Both albums look like they're set to have a major week but unfortunately, neither of them will take the top spot on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, Jeezy and Brockhampton's respective albums will reach the top 10 on the Billboard charts. Ginger is expected to reach #3 with 60-65k album-equivalent units sold -- 40k to 50k of those units coming from pure sales. TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman is predicted to move 35K to 40K with 10k to 12k units coming from actual sales. Jeezy's ninth studio album is expected to debut at #6, marking his eighth consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200.



Matt Cowan/Getty Images

Jeezy and Brockhampton will be taking a backseat to Taylor Swift and Young Thug next week, according to predictions. Young Thug's first #1 album is set to drop to #2 next week with 67k to 65k units sold on its second week. However, it's Taylor Swift that'll be claiming the top spot. T-Swizzy's new album Lover reportedly moved 575K copies within its first three days.

Expected to round out the top 10 is Lizzo who will claim the #4 spot and Billie Eilish who's album will continue to hold space in the top 10 at #5. Ed Sheeran and Chris Brown will hold down #7 and #8, respectively. Quality Control will drop to #9 and Shawn Mendes will hold down the #10 spot.

Although hip-hop doesn't have the top spot on the chart this week, it's still dominating.