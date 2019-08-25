Taylor Swift has already logged what is the year's biggest sales week after just one day in album sales with her most recent Lover output.

In the span of 4 hours, Lover has claimed the sale of around 450,000 copies, strongly aided by pre-order sales. The frame surpasses the record previously set by the Jonas Brothers whose Happiness Begins launched with 357,000 copies in its first day.

The Jonas Brothers eventually finished off the frame with 414,000 copies in the full week, but analysts predict that Swift could very well hit somewhere between 550,000 to 700,000 in sales by the end of the tracking week.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Such hefty sales are slated to be largely pushed by the four collectible CD editions that are currently available at Target stores in addition to a number of merchandise and album bundles sales available on Swift's website.

It also marks the biggest sales week for any album since Swift's own Reputation launched in December 2017, finishing up with a total of 1.216 million copies sold in its first week.

Arriving just this weekend on August 23rd, Lover becomes the seventh full-length studio album in Swift's catalog and as it is poised to take the top spot, it will become the pop star's sixth No. 1 album.