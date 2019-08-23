Jeezy Drops Final "TM" Album With "TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman"

It was fourteen years ago when Jeezy began his Thug Motivation series with the release of his major-label debut, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. There have been murmurs that Jeezy's latest project, his Friday drop off TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, was going to the last from the Atlanta rapper. However, during a recent visit to Sway in the Morning, Jeezy clarified that although TM104 does define an end, it isn't the finale of his career.

"It's definitely the last Thug Motivation installment," the rapper said. "I always planned on doing four installments of the Thug Motivation [series]." He also shared that this would be the last album he released on Def Jam, a label that he's called home since 2004.

On TM104, Jeezy showcases why he's considered to be a trailblazer for trap music. He has a star-studded cast of artists to aid him on his goodbye to Thug Motivation including CeeLo Green, Ball Greezy, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Queen Naija, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, and Noah Scarf.

"The TM series represents adversity and represents the struggle, overcoming obstacles," Jeezy told Billboard. "It represents evolution. If you look at it, it’s sturdy steps of evolution, like watching somebody grow and bigger and wiser and better."

Tracklist

1. The enTRAPreneur

2. Big $hit

3. Look Like

4. Better Tell ‘Em

5. Mr. Pyrex

6. Already Rich ft. CeeLo Green

7. 1 Time

8. Oh Yea ft. Ball Greezy

9. White Keys

10. MLK BLVD ft. Meek Mill

11. ’06 ft. Rick Ross

12. Don’t Make Me

13. Fake Love f. Queen Naija

14. All Night ft. Gunna

15. 4Play ft. Ty Dolla $ign

16. Play It Safe ft. Noah Scharf

17. Don’t Forget

18. The Real MVP ft. John Legend