Jeezy Looks Back On His Illustrious Career In "1 Time" Music Video

Jeezy returns with new visuals for his new single.

Jeezy's time in the rap game will come to an end in the near future as he plans to drop TM104 which he previously stated would be his final album. His decision to retire is sad but at the same time, he's released some legendary records in his time that defined a time in the culture. The rapper recently released his single, "1 Time" at the beginning of July. Now, he returns with a brand new visual for the track.

Trap's been a driving force in the rise of hip-hop music in mainstream culture. Jeezy's undoubtedly one of the people that put Atlanta's trap scene on the map. In the "1 Time" music video, Jeezy reflects on his illustrious career through a magical trip to T.I.'s Trap Museum in Atlanta that highlights those who've helped bring trap music to the forefront of pop culture.

Jeezy's new album, TM104: The Legend of The Snowman.