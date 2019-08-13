Rick Ross kept everyone waiting for over a year for the release of Port Of Miami 2. In this era, it's a poor move to prematurely announce an album without actually having a release date set, even if its a "surprise" release. But with a lack of big boy raps in 2019, Rozay came through to save the day with his latest release. Just days after dropping the project, he revealed a short "teaser" video for one of the hottest cuts on the project.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Although there was once friction between Rick Ross and Jeezy, they've made amends and returned back to making bangers with each other. "Born To Kill" is one of the hottest records off of the album so it made sense that Rozay serves up a visual for it. His recent "teaser" video is essentially the length of a full-length music video. Running for 2:14 minutes, Rick Ross essentially performs his parts in their entirety without any sign of Jeezy. Perhaps the entire video will include Jeezy's verse too but we'll have to see.

The days leading up to the release of Rick Ross' Port Of Miami 2 were quite eventful. He released the grandiose visuals for "Turnpike Ike" and also made a surprise appearance at Drake's annual OVO Fest at the beginning of the month.

With Port Of Miami 2 out now, what's your favorite track off of the project? Sound off the comments below.