Their love is going strong, but Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have been the subject of cruelty from the public over their romance. The unlikely couple went public with their relationship last year, and since then they've enjoyed flaunting their love to the world. However, there have been more than a few people who have gotten their kicks over cruelly trolling the pair, especially now that the Coronavirus has taken over headlines.



This latest Coronavirus outbreak originated in the Wuhan City of China. As death tolls climb into the thousands, the internet has responded by creating memes or commenting about the Asian community in ways that have been deemed racist. "When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple times of like, 'Don't be catching that [Coronavirus] Jeezy,' or 'She got that [Coronavirus] that latched him in,'" Jeannie said on The Real. "That's so hurtful because there are people that are actually dying from this."

"We know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to xenophobia," Jeannie added. "Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. So, we just gotta do better and know, when it comes to yourself, educate yourself so that you don't give life to fears." Loni Love went on to explain that Coronavirus isn't airborne and Adrienne Houghton chimed in that people need to stick up for others when they hear racist or bigoted remarks. Watch the clip of The Real below.