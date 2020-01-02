Jeezy dropped a birthday bomb on his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai, on Wednesday night, and it's safe to say she was pretty shocked. The Snowman surprised Jeannie by bringing out R&B singer, Tevin Campbell who, by the looks of it, might just be her all-time favourite artist.

In the clip posted by The Shade Room, Jeezy prefaces the Tevin's entrance with a little tribute to his boo by singing a bit of the "Happy Birthday" song before hilariously giving up: "F*ck all this sh*t, I do trap music, I can't sing." He then proceeds to set up the surprise guest by saying, "But listen, happy birthday baby. I can’t say but, um, I got somebody who came to sing you 'Happy Birthday.'" While he doesn't sing her "Happy Birthday," exactly, the music to his 1993 hit, "Can We Talk" starts playing and Tevin begins warbling away, not yet in sight. He comes into Jeannie's view, which prompts her to immediately drop to the floor, blown away by just who exactly her sweetie tapped to serenade her. As Tevin belts the R&B ballad, Jeannie puts her arms around Jeezy to show her gratitude for his special birthday gift. The Shade Room also included a video of Jeannie and Jeezy singing along to "Can We Talk" in the car prior to the birthday celebrations, showing just how true of fans they are of the singer.

Jeannie posted a video of the surprise on Instagram with the caption, "@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the bestest birthday gift....of you in my life ❤🎤🚗." The couple recently spent Christmas together with her family, which included an intense game of White Elephant. Jeezy and Jeannie's mom, Olivia, who can be seen in the clips from the surprise birthday performance, went head-to-head for a pink blanket, resulting in Olivia having to take four shots of tequila and do 20 push-ups. There were also rumours flying around recently that Jeannie was pregnant with Jeezy's child, after cameramen from her talk show, The Real, revealed that they'd been informed to shoot Jeannie at angles that would make her appear slimmer.