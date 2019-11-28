Now that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have gone public with their relationship, The Real host can't stop talking about her love for the rap mogul. The pair have been reportedly dating for a year, but it was only this summer when they decided to share with the world that they were official. This is Jeannie's first public relationship since divorcing her husband of 10 years, TV host Freddy Harteis, back in 2017, and Jeannie recently shared what makes her romance with Jeezy much different than others prior.

"I would say being responsible about making each other feel safe," she explained to PEOPLE. Jeannie added, "We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure. Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together."

Over the years Jeannie has been fiercely against having children, citing that motherhood isn't for her. However, her relationship with Jeezy seems to have changed her tune. She won't give a definitive answer on whether or not their planning to expand their family in the future, but Jeannie seems open to the possibilities.