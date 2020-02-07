It was only a year ago that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were reported to be dating. After the reports were proven to be true, Jeannie and Jeezy kept fans updated on sweet moments together and at one point, Jeannie opened up on how great her relationship with the rapper has been. "Those of you who have been fans of him for a long time know that I just got to know him in November. So, he's introspective, he's passionate, he's incredibly deep, he's a visionary, he's a great leader, he's an amazing servant to his community," she previously stated.

After spending the holidays together and meeting each other's families, the couple are still going strong in the new year and have been spotted keeping up with their NYFW events. More recently, Jeezy and Jeannie attended Christian Siriano's show and sported matching attire.

"The things I've been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, 'Jeannie, you're too deep, you think about things too much. Like why does everything gotta have a purpose?' And I'm not one for small talk and small conversations. I wanna know, why do you think the way that you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who is important to you? And I found my equal," Jeannie added of her relationship.