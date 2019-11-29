Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have reportedly been dating for a year but they decided to share their love with the world this past summer. Since the floodgates opened we've been treated to sweet photos of the happy couple and Jeannie has, at times, gotten quite emotional when discussing her love for Jeezy.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While we assume Jeannie has already met some of Jeezy's family members, this Thanksgiving marked a public affair since the "Put On" rapper shared an image of his lovely family to Instagram wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and Jeannie is seen right next to him smiling wide. "Family over everything.. Happy Thanksgiving, from ours to yours," he captioned the image.

Jeannie recently opened up about her relationship with Jeezy and how she appreciates the mutual understanding they have to make each other feel safe.

"I would say being responsible about making each other feel safe," she explained. "We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure. Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together."