Shooting your shot online has worked wonders in the industry as artists often take to social media to publicly ask their fellow creatives to collaborate. It certainly isn't unfamiliar in the Rap game, and just days ago, we saw DaBaby ask how he can go about getting Jay-Z on a track. While he does his best to link up with Hov, Jazmine Sullivan followed suit and took a chance at asking Megan Thee Stallion if she'd be open to making magic in the studio.

Over on Instagram, Megan shared a photo of herself all dolled up with the caption, "Money meg [flying cash emoji]." Sullivan wasted no time.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG," she said. However, she joking threw in some conditions. "I can't dance, my knees are bad but I can sing sometimes! Lessgo where my old knee heauxs at?? [hands raised emoji]." Fans are debating the possibility of this collaboration, but the overwhelming majority have co-signed Sullivan's request.

Both Megan and Jazmine took to the 2021 BET Awards sage last weekend, with Sullivan appearing alongside Ari Lennox. Thee Stallion made a splash with her track "Thot Sh*t" while also capturing attention during DJ Khaled's stream of hitmakers sharing the stage with him. Check out Jazmine Sullivan's plea to Megan Thee Stallion below along with her BET Awards performance.