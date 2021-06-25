It looks like DaBaby is trying to get himself a Jay Z feature. Early Friday morning, the Kirk rapper took to Twitter to ask fans who he needs to talk to to get HOV on a song.

“Who I gotta talk to to get Jay-Z on a song?” asked DaBaby to his 4.1 million followers.

While he tries to land a JAY-Z feature, which I'm sure he can eventually do, DaBaby’s prolific outfit continues. After dropping “Ball If I Want To” last week, he released his latest single “Red Light, Green Light” along with an accompanying video inspired by the 1991 film Boyz in the Hood, which you can watch for yourself right here. Other recent releases include "Skat" with Tory Lanez & "Drop" with Yo Gotti.

Look for DaBaby to perform at Sunday’s BET Awards where he has seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year. Who else would you like to see DaBaby work with in the future?