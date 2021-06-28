Megan Thee Stallion took over the BET Awards stage to perform her new hit single, "Thot Shit," during the ceremony, Sunday night.

The performance showcased Megan dropping it down low in front of a massive diamond alongside a team of dancers.

Despite the track's popularity, Megan has faced criticism for her choice of the word "thot" in the song's title. She recently responded to those complaints on social media.

"I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words 'thot' and 'hoe' bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them," she explained to a fan on Twitter.



Even as the song rises in popularity, it has struggled to find a movement on TikTok, as black creators have refused to create a dance move for the track, protesting the lack of credit they often receive for their work.

As for Megan's opportunities to take home some awards Sunday night, she is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, the Viewer’s Choice Award, and Video of the Year. Her Best Collaboration nomination is for her track “Cry Baby," featuring DaBaby, with whom she has had public beef within recent weeks.

Check out Megan's BET Award performance below.

