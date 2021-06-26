Over the past couple of weeks, DaBaby has been heating up. The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper already started off 2021 right by dropping "Masterpiece" and remixing SpotemGottem's "Beatbox," and he has proved that he's as hungry as ever with the latest back-to-back releases of "Ball If I Want To" and "Red Light Green Light."

Unfortunately, the Grammy-nominated recently got into a heated back-and-forth on Twitter with his close collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, and by the looks of one of his most recent tweets, it looks like DaBaby may once again be finding himself in some drama.

"It gotta be hard waking up everyday hating on a n*gga ya auntie wanna f*ck and kids wanna be like [angry emoji]," DaBaby says in the contentious tweet. "Die slow p*ssy, it’s Baby [laughing emoji]."

While it isn't entirely clear who's "auntie" or "kids" that DaBaby is referring to in his recent tweet, but judging from his emoji usage, the BLAME IT ON BABY rapper probably isn't losing any sleep over the hate that he's been receiving. A short while after calling out his haters, DaBaby returned with another tweet that thanked his fans for making his two latest singles rack up millions of views. Check out DaBaby's tweets below.