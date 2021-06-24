Just in case the Hip-Hop Mt. Rushmore of the 2010s debate a few weeks ago didn't cause enough uproar, Lil Duval stepped up to the plate and hit Twitter to ensure that absolute chaos would ensue. In two short tweets, the comedian-turned-musical artist has gotten the Hip-Hop community engaged in a debate about two of the hottest rappers in the music industry: Lil Baby and DaBaby.

As far as Lil Duval is concerned, both of the artists share major similarities with some of the biggest rappers of past generations, and according to him, Lil Baby and DaBaby align most closely with artists like Jeezy and Ludacris.

"Da baby is this generation Ludacris. Lil Baby is this generation Jeezy," Lil Duval tweeted early Thursday morning, unknowingly igniting a heated Hip-Hop debate. Naturally, several Twitter users were sent into a tizzy following Duval's tweets, with many of them arguing that neither of the contemporary rappers is touching Jeezy or Ludacris's level of skill or longevity. Duval then explains that rather than comparing the artist's skills, he's highlighting the similarities between their overall brands and their current influence.

Lil Duval went on to show pictures of stills from Ludacris' "Get Back" music video side by side with DaBaby's "Suge" music video, and it's easy to see the point that he's trying to make in regards to both of the artists' gimmicky approach to their visuals. Duval also backtracks a bit on his original Lil Baby hot take, revealing that after having a conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, he now thinks Lil Baby is more like this generation's T.I.

What do you think? Does Lil Duval have a point or are his hot takes way off?