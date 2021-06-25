DaBaby Flexes His Status On "Red Light Green Light"

It's a busy season for DaBaby and his camp. Last week, DaBaby surprised fans with his "Ball If I Want To" single, a release that came complete with a high school-themed music video. The rapper isn't finished delivering new music as he returned on Friday (June 25) with another drop, this time in the form of a track titled "Red Light Green Light."

Like "Ball If I Want To," DaBaby stands alone on the track and for an artist known for his hit collaborations, fans are suspecting that we'll be receiving a full-length project sooner than later. DaBaby has made headlines in recent days due to his dealings with both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, but the North Carolina rapper has stayed on his grind and attempts to dodge as much of the drama as he can.

Stream "Red Light Green Light" and let us know what you think of DaBaby's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Rate me, one out of ten, they gon' say ten (Say ten)

Threw that bad b*tch on camera, let bae in (Okay)

Who that is back to back, ho, that's Baby

Can't do no shows, he fills stadiums