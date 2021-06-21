When Tory Lanez first started teasing his new song "SKAT" with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion called out her "Cry Baby" collaborator for switching sides and working with her biggest enemy. At the time, DaBaby seemingly confirmed that Tory had bought an older verse from his vault, urging Megan not to think too hard about his decision. Now that the track has officially been released, Megan has taken a major issue with the move, calling out DaBaby publicly over the weekend on Twitter.

"Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange," she wrote. "This situation ain’t no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

That post came after DaBaby allegedly retweeted a joke making light of Megan's shooting last summer. Baby claims that he never retweeted the post, but people came through with receipts proving otherwise. Megan unfollowed DaBaby last week when the song was released but the North Carolina rapper appeared to be taking the high road, keeping her on his page. This morning though, fans noticed that the favor was repaid as Baby hit the unfollow button as well, effectively ending their solid relationship in the eyes of their fans.

This move comes after Pardison Fontaine, Megan's boyfriend, unleashed a fiery tirade on DaBaby on Twitter. He backed up his girlfriend perfectly, calling Baby "corny" in a heated post.

Do you think we've seen the end of the Megan x DaBaby collaborative days?