DaBaby Is The Big Man On Campus In "Ball If I Want To" Visual

He's developed a career where he's known to collaborate with top-selling artists in hopes of creating the next No. 1 hit, but DaBaby stands alone on his latest single. On Thursday (June 17), the North Carolina rapper announced—with the help of his daughter—that he had something brewing.

"All my beautiful fans, supporters, family, we got a big surprise for y'all tonight at midnight, don't we baby," said the rapper in a video as he introduced his daughter. Following her confirmation, he continued, "At midnight, we got a big surprise for y'all, so y'all be ready. Matter of fact, be ready around 11:30 p.m. eastern time."

He didn't disappoint as he released his new single "Ball If I Want To" along with a high school-themed music video. Much like some of the rapper's previous releases, the visual features upside-down twerking, dozens of dancers executing fire choreography, and of course, DaBaby demanding attention in the center of it all.

Stream "Ball If I Want To" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

It's fire on the front of my waistline

First n*gga try me, it's playtime

Play 'round, you lay down, dog and he hot like Cujo

Me and her get on the floor, and we felt like some K9s

Pop-out lil' n*gga, gon' have to put you on top of the list

Ain't no opps in the n*gga, they scared to let me in the room

Somebody in that b*tch gotta be blockin' my pimpin', that's Baby