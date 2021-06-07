thot shit
- MusicErica Banks Responds To Latest Megan Thee Stallion ComparisonErica Banks fires back at people comparing her artwork for "Do It" to Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" music video. ByAron A.6.6K Views
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Performs Hit Song "Thot Sh*t" At 2021 BET AwardsMegan Thee Stallion put on a stunning performance of “Thot Shit” at the 2021 BET Awards.ByCole Blake3.0K Views
- PoliticsMegan Thee Stallion Responds To GOP Pundit Who Thinks "Thot Sh*t" Is About ThemDeAnna Lorraine thinks Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" is a shot at her and conservative pundits. ByAron A.2.1K Views
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Fans Allegedly Threaten GOP Politician For Slamming Her MusicDeAnna Lorraine is apparently fearing for her life. ByMadusa S.4.3K Views
- RandomMegan Thee Stallion's Cameraman Holds On For Dear Life While She TwerksA video of Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" cameraman is going viral as he holds on for dear life during her twerking scene.ByAlex Zidel406.0K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Provocative & Hilarious "Thot Sh*t" Video Elicits Strong ReactionsWhat did you think about Megan Thee Stallion's provocative new music video for "Thot Sh*t?"ByAlex Zidel9.9K Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Previews Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t": "They're Gonna Actually Air This?"The megaproducer was floored after the Houston Hottie gave him a sneak preview of her track's music video.ByErika Marie36.6K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Explains Why She Made "Thot Sh*t"In response to a fan question on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion explains what inspired her to bring "Thot Sh*t" to life. ByMitch Findlay5.2K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Returns From Hiatus With Major AnnouncementMegan Thee Stallion announces her new single "Thot Sh*t" is coming out on Friday.ByAlex Zidel4.6K Views