Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to return from her brief hiatus, having recently confirmed that her comeback single "Thot Shit" is dropping at midnight tonight. After taking a month and a bit to recharge, the Grammy-Winning rapper is looking to pick up exactly where she left off thematically speaking, much to the delight of her loyal fanbase.

Though we have yet to hear what the track itself is all about, Megan recently provided a bit of perspective on what drove her to pen the inevitably bawdy and debaucherous comeback single. "I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words “thot” and “hoe” bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them," writes Megan, affirming that "Thot Shit" will be heavy on the empowerment tip.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It should be interesting to see how Megan's new music sounds. The sophomore studio release always comes with a bit of added pressure, though Thee Stallion has proven herself to be unflappable in the face of public scrutiny. On that note, one has to wonder if "Thot Shit" will follow "WAP's" lead as another hypersexualized anthem determined to push boundaries in certain circles. After all, if we've learned anything from Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name) debacle, sex still sells and probably always will.

Should there be an accompanying music video as presumed, don't be surprised to see this one make plenty of noise come midnight. Be sure to keep an eye out -- not that it'll be easy to miss -- for "Thot Shit," Megan's first release since her hiatus.