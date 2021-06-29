Megan thee Stallion is a force that can't be stopped. So far, the "Thot Sh*t" artist has won four BET Awards, one Billboard Music Award, three Grammys, two NAACP Image Awards, and one iHeart Music Award. To top it all off, this impressive lineup of accolades for the Houston Hottie all arrived just six months into the year.

Fresh off the heels of her BET Awards sweep and performance, Megan is celebrating her success by partnering with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her fans. Meg will also be launching her Investing For Hotties educational videos to help fans learn the ins and outs of investing.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Hi, I'm Megan thee Stallion, you may recognize me from my chart-topping hits "Savage," "WAP," you should really recognize me," says Megan aka CEO of Hot Girl Enterprises in the first Investing for Hotties video. "Me and my thriving empire Hot Girl Enterprises has teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire."

She then launches into a lesson about buying stocks, reassuring fans that anyone can start with an investment as small as $1. "With Cash App, you can buy and sell small pieces of stock called fractional shares and ease your way in nice and slow," explains Meg.

For a chance to town some of the $1 million in stock, reply with your $cashtag under Megan thee Stallion's tweet above. Good luck!