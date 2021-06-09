If there's one thing for sure about Jayda Cheaves, it's that she will always have another hustle on the way. Even before being introduced to a more widespread audience after she began dating trap starLil Baby, she had already amassed a $1 million+ net worth from her various entrepreneurial endeavors.

She even gifted her and Baby's son Loyal Armani his own company for his birthday earlier this year. For her latest venture, she'll be able to add actress to her resume. Cheaves scored a role in the upcoming movie Bid For Love. While not much information about the film has been released, she shared a photo on set Wednesday (June 9), building anticipation for her first acting gig.

"Hi I’m Juvie," posted the multi-hyphenate on Instagram as she posed in front of a trailer on set of the film, likely referencing to her previously unknown role in the new film. In case it wasn't clear, she added in her location as "on set."

As previously reported, Bid for Love is still in its filming phases. From the IMDb. description, it seems that viewers can anticipate a romantic drama between a girl caught in an unhealthy relationship and learning to "bid" for herself.

“A love struck Sasha falls head over heels for Malik who slowly makes an attempt to alienate her from her shut ones and secretly plots towards her,” IMDb. summarized. “Her therapist and surprising new pals opens her eyes to her historical past of relationships and provides her recommendation on find out how to cope with them and getting her life again.”

At this time, it's unclear what Jayda's role as Juvie will entail. Let us know if you'll be tuning in down below.