After his remarks about Lori Harvey became a trending topic for weeks, Boosie Badazz is clarifying his statements. Back in February, Boosie sat down for yet another interview with VladTV where he discussed Lori Harvey's dating history. He made a few comments that rubbed people the wrong way when speaking about Harvey's "body count," adding that she shouldn't be "goals" for women, and it's the men who deserve credit for "running through a woman like [that]."

In a more recent interview, Boosie wanted to explain his previous thoughts. "Lotta women is mad at me but..." said Boosie. "I was just sayin' I don't give a damn what she does, that's her body. I was sayin' she a beautiful woman, that's what I was sayin'."

"But I was sayin' as far as young girls, I feel that that's not goals... And probably 'cause I was raised that way. If a girl did that in my neighborhood, where I'm from, she would be labeled as something. But you know, today is a different thing," he continued. "It's a different world now."

"It's just so crazy because the world, they say that Lori Harvey's are the goal but the Reginae [Carters] and the Jayda [Cheaves], they stupid. They the ones who stick around with a man for years. They the idiots. It ain't used to be like that. It used to be no pain no gain."

It's different. It's a different world." Check out Boosie explaining himself below and let us know if you agree with him.