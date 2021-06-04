2021 has been a tumultuous year for beloved couple Lil Baby and Jada Cheaves. Although they've had their fair share of individual successes in the past 6 months, they're relationship hasn't enjoyed the same stability. However, things seem to be taking a turn and Lil Baby may have secured himself a second chance with the influencer and entrepreneur. In a video taken last night, the couple appeared together at Pee Thomas' big birthday event, and it's clear Lil Baby is devoted to Jayda once again. The rapper held on to her tightly as they had photographs taken, even kissing her on the cheek while they stood. Both donned wide smiles Lil Baby, real name Dominique Jones, embraced her amongst the crowd.

Their relationship seemed to be going great last year, and the couple quickly became a favorite in the hip-hop scene. Social media was flooded with images of the expensive items the couple gifted each other-- everything from pink Jeeps to expensive Richard Millie watches. Jones even called Cheaves "the one" in September of last year.

However, a string of cheating rumors forced the couple into a toxic separation. The first of said rumors came from adult film actress Miss London, who tweeted that she had slept with the rapper for money. Jones confronted the actress aggressively over twitter DMs, though that wasn't the last rumor of unfaithfulness to arise. Teanna Trump, another adult film actress, suggested to Jayda that she had slept with Baby in a series of mean-spirited tweets. These rumors erupted in a firestorm of tweets in which Jayda was the one hurt the most.

However, last night's video as well as a string of other appearances in the past few weeks may point to a reunification of the couple, at least, this is what the fans are speculating. This couldn't come at a better time for the wildly successful rapper who dropped the joint project The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk just today.

Do you think Jayda should give Lil Baby a second chance? Let us know.

Check out the Instagram video below.