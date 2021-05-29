Lil Baby is slowly inching towards world domination. The Atlanta rap star has successfully crossed over from a strictly-trap audience to becoming one of the most recognizable artists in the world. Of course, as his celebrity rises so does the already established interest in his love life.

He and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Jayda Cheaves have been linked together for quite some time now, welcoming a son together named Loyal Armani in February of 2019. Of course, their relationship has not been without some bumps in the road due to some adultery from the "On Me" rapper. Despite this, the lovebirds almost always find their way back to each other. Formally announcing their breakup back in February of this year, it seems like they may be giving it another shot.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Following up on a slew of gifts given to Jayda by the Grammy-nominated artist this year even after their breakup, the pair was spotted courtside at an Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks game last night (May 28) rocking matching Louis Vuitton fits. Jayda donned camo-print pants and a cropped LV top paired with a blue Birkin and red fur slides, while Lil Baby wore a matching LV set.

Cameras captured the on-again-off-again couple as they engaged in conversation during the game, seeming to be enjoying each other's company.

Despite their break-up--and possible reconciliation, the Atlanta trapper has kept true to his promise of making sure the mother of his child is always good. This month alone, he sent Jayda a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to celebrate her new business. He also treated her to a new car, some new Birkins, and a birthday party for Mother's Day.

It seems like there's truly no keeping these lovebirds away from each other.