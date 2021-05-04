Defying claims that she's only "Lil Baby's baby mama," Jayda Cheaves has a new business venture on the horizon. She's been a social media influencer for some time, first kicking off her online career on Poshmark reselling clothing. When she was 16-years-old, Jayda launched her own t-shirt line, and soon, she shifted to the beauty market where she found even more success selling weaves and bundles.

However, many people unfamiliar with Jayda's accomplishments only know her as the mother of Lil Baby's son. The couple welcomed Loyal in February 2019 but, in the end, their romance didn't last. Yet, that hasn't stopped Baby from shining light on his ex's accomplishments including the opening of her new store.

Jayda shared images and videos of her celebratory moment and she made sure to include a mention of Lil Baby who sent her a gift. "Thank you @lilbaby it's the custom roses for meeeee [sparkle hearts emoji] big congrats." She also gave a nod to Coi Leray's "No More Parties" in the caption to one of her posts about her new merch store.

"Only doing sh*t that’s gonna make me elevate [key emoji] @waydaminmerch launching SOON. Wait til y’all see how we revamp this place [hourglass emoji]." Check out the posts below.

[via]