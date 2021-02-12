It looks like the whirlwind relationship between Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves has officially come to an end. After all of the ups and downs of the last year, including millions of dollars in gift exchanges, declarations of love on social media, and several cheating scandals, Jayda appears to be hinting that she's a single woman.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

While her post is cryptic, fans of the influencer are checking her latest message and reading between the lines, believing that she's broken up with Lil Baby. "I've been in relationships my whole life since high school I don't even know how to be single," said Jayda, which many believe is a relationship status update. "I need to learn myself all over again."



Screenshot via Instagram

She went on to upload a video to Instagram Stories, speaking on love. "I swear I'm not one of the girls that come to the internet with every problem they have but I just be needing y'all to know sometimes... beyond all the glitz and the glam, this sh*t real life," she said. "I go through the same sh*t y'all go through, even worse sh*t y'all go through. Like we all human at the end of the day. And we all got f*ckin' problems."

She didn't specify if she and her longtime rapper boyfriend had broken up but that much wouldn't be a shock to the world, who is already imagining who she might step out with next after learning to love herself as a single woman.

Do you think we've seen the end of Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves?