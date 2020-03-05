There's has been quite a bit of drama surrounding Lil Baby lately. The Atlanta rapper has been celebrating the recent release of his acclaimed project My Turn, but on social media, a few women have tossed his name into the middle of their arguments. Lil Baby's ex and mother to his son, Jayda, got into a war of words with Alexis Skyy after the model made claims that she and Baby were once an item.

Lil Baby flat out called Alexis a liar and said he doesn't even know her, but that didn't stop Alexis from posting videos of herself dancing to his songs. All trolling aside, Lil Baby also confirmed that he and Jayda are no longer in a romantic relationship, but he showed her respect and said no matter what, they would always be connected because they welcomed a child into this world.

On Wednesday (March 4), Jayda shared a tweet that suggested people were attempting to pit her against her ex. "Stop trying to piece together this man interviews, songs etc because we’re no longer in a relationship," she tweeted. "We’re also not beefing so plz stop with the negativity. It’s no bad blood on my end. & the main focus right now is that we have a 1 year old to raise. That’s it. That’s all.💙."