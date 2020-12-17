After all of that drama with adult film star Ms. London, who provided receipts to claim Lil Baby had a one-night-stand with her over his birthday weekend for $16,000, the world has had its eyes on Jayda Cheaves, the rapper's longtime girlfriend. Everyone has wondered if they would survive past this hurdle, with certain cryptic posts seemingly convincing folks that they were having trouble getting past this latest cheating scandal.

Last night, Jayda juked as though she was set to clarify the status of her relationship with "The Bigger Picture" artist, but she turned it into a pump fake real quick.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I found someone I never wanna lose," re-posted Jayda on Instagram Stories. It appeared as though a declaration of love for Lil Baby was on the way, but nah. Instead, Jayda dropped some self-love gems. "And that's me, f*ck y'all."

At the end of the day, Jayda is the only person that she can fully trust. Lil Baby has wronged her a few times, but that doesn't mean they're not good for one another. Clearly, there's a lot of love between them. The topic is still fresh though, and it might take some time for them to get back to where they were pre-Ms. London.

Do you think that Jayda and Baby will get past this?

In other Lil Baby news, the rapper recently shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary-style film, telling his life story. Check that out here.