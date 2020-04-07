It unclear what led to the demise of Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves's relationship. The happy hip hop couple called it quits after welcoming a son together, and they've done their best at keeping things amicable. Last month, during an interview with The Morning Hustle, Lil Baby ended any rumors that he's at odds with the mother of his child. "It ain't no like, 'still together.' She my son mama, so it ain't no way we cannot be together," he said. "Even if we not in a relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend type sh*t, we got a relationship 'cause we got a kid. We got a small kid so we gotta kick it no matter what."

On Tuesday (April 7), Jayda caught a bit of heat after she made a few comments about motherhood during an Instagram Live session. The 22-year-old was asked in her comments if she wanted more children. She laughed it off and added, "I mean, be real with yourself. Do it look like I want more kids? I'm playing, but I said I'm not having another child until I get married."

She advised childless couples to hold off on having children together. "I stress to my best friend a hundred times a day, like, don't have no baby," Jayda said. "Stay just f*ckin' wit' a n*gga. Don't let that n*gga get you pregnant 'cause uh uh, don't have a baby. I'm telling you. Don't have a baby, have fun. I love my baby, don't get me wrong, but like, they ruin relationships."

Jayda attempted to clarify her statements after a clip of her remarks was shared on The Shade Room. "SOME ppl change even more when a child is involved. That’s it! That’s all," she stated. "I’m a damn good mother and nobody can take that away from me." Watch a snippet of Jayda's IG Live and read a few responses below.