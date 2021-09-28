This is a developing story, but it has been reported that Jayda Cheaves has been arrested. Jayda was already a businesswoman when she and Lil Baby first began flaunting their relationship, but her social media influencer status reached new heights when partnered with the rapper's popularity. She often appears online promoting her brands and flexing her luxury lifestyle, but reports stated today (September 27) that Jayda was detained in the popular vacation destination.

According to Dancehall Mag, Jayda was on vacation in Jamaica to celebrate her 24th birthday. While making her way back to the States today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) arrested Cheaves along with others in her team.



Prince Williams / Getty Images

Social media followers have been keeping track of Jayda's Jamaican escapades as she posted about them. She reportedly snagged herself a private jet but when she was making her way home, authorities uncovered two firearms, specifically, 9mm pistols. Urban Islandz reports that the guns were licensed in America and went undetected because the group was not searched upon their arrival to Jamaica.

“We ascertain that the two weapons were license and registered in the US, but not in Jamaica which is where the problem arise," authorities reportedly stated. Urban Islandz added, "The police confirmed that Jayda and her friends are being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys."

No statements have been made thus far from Lil Baby or Jayda Cheaves.

