When you're a sought-after celebrity going through a publicized breakup with a fellow famous star, people are going to be quick to link you to another romance. Jason Momoa has been Hollywood's heartthrob for years, but throughout his career, there Aquaman icon has been tied to his The Cosby Show legend wife Lisa Bonet. He regularly spoke about falling in love with the actress and blending families with Bonet's ex Lenny Kravitz and their daughter Zoe Kravitz, but now that they have announced their split, the headlines about Momoa's dating life have increased.

Recently, while celebrating the Oscars at Jay-Z's controversial Chateau Marmont afterparty, Momoa was captured by paparazzi speaking with Kate Beckinsale. She was wearing his coat as they talked and immediately, the rumors ran rampant. Momoa has returned to shut that down.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Extra caught up with the actor at the premiere of Michael Bay's film Ambulance where they asked him about the gossip.

"It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Driving the point across he doubled down. "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he added before joking, "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone." Aside from addressing the rumors, Momoa also spoke about his upcoming role in Fast 10, the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise.

"We are doing Fast 10, it's finally happened. It's taken ten movies for Vin to invite me, so thanks [Vin Diesel] for finally coming to your senses. I think I just begged to be in it. I just want to play the bad guy again." Check out a few posts below.

[via]