Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly working on their relationship after announcing they had split up, back in January. A source close to the couple revealed to Hollywoodlife that they moved back in together “two weeks ago."

The source added that they “are very much back together," explaining that “they decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”



Momoa and Bonet had been together since 2005. They married in October 2017 and share two children.

As for how the rest of the family is handling the attempt at reconciliation, the source said: “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around."

The couple released a statement in January announcing that they would be ending their marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote.

The statement continued: “We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

