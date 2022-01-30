Jason Momoa shared a message of support to Zoe Kravitz on Instagram, this week, ahead of the release of her upcoming film, The Batman. The post comes just weeks after Momoa and Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, announced their divorce after 16 years together.

“So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” Momoa captioned a poster for the upcoming movie.

Kravitz wrote back in the comments: “I love youuuuuuuuuu.”



Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 and married in 2017. They shares two children.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding-and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement. "And so- We share our Family news- That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy - But so that- as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Kravitz is set to portray Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, in The Batman. The film, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and more, is hitting theaters on March 4.

