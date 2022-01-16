Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split may not be as recent as it seems. According to OK! Magazine, the famous couple had been living separate lives for some time before they broke the news to the public on Wednesday, January 12th.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Momoa and Bonet, who were together for 16 years, and married back in 2017, wrote in a joint statement.

They added that they were making their breakup public "not because [they] think it's newsworthy but so that as [they] go about [their] lives [they] may do so with dignity and honesty."

Reports reveal that the pair – who share two children together – have not been seen together in some time, with their last public appearance taking place at Tom Ford's A/W '20 show in February of 2020. "Since then, Momoa [has] been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his native Hawaii as he continues to film Aquaman 2," the article explains.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For her part, Bonet has been laying low and hasn't been spotted on the island or the film set at all; it's also been noted that she wasn't present at the premiere of Dune in late 2020, which saw the Game of Thrones actor take on the role of a powerful swordmaster named Duncan.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," their announcement post continued. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children," the statement concluded. "Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L."

Read our initial report on Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's surprising split here.

[Via]