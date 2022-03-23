It is a location that has historically hosted Hollywood's elite but in recent years, Chateau Marmont has faced a new wave of controversy. The hotel is in the heart of West Hollywood has seen its fair share of scandals, including being the scene where comedian John Belushi passed away from a drug overdose. Even with its tragedies, Chateau Marmont is a coveted location in Hollywood as it is often where the rich and famous host their events, and this weekend, Jay-Z has reportedly planned an afterparty for the Academy Awards.

Jay and Beyoncé's Oscar parties are said to be some of the most fun that entertainers have had after learning their award fates, but not everyone is impressed about this year's location.



Chateau Marmont is in the thick of accusations from employees that have listed off serious complaints. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a boycott has been set forth by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to "racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace."

“For Jay-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, in a statement. “They must move their event and choose an afterparty hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. Jay-Z has a responsibility to do better.” He added: “We hope Jay-Z joins Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley in boycotting Chateau Marmont.”

It has also been reported that the union has planned on protesting the event with a picket line. A representative for Jay-Z has not commented on the controversy at this time. The Academy Awards premiere this Sunday, March 27.



